SLSNZ Announces Finalists For The Capital Coast Awards Of Excellence

Friday, 17 May 2024, 12:42 pm
Press Release: Surf Life Saving New Zealand

The finalists for Surf Life Saving New Zealand’s (SLSNZ) Capital Coast Awards of Excellence have been announced.

These awards not only acknowledge the incredible skills, commitment, and effort by surf lifeguards to ensure the safety of beachgoers, but also those who have educated others, managed administration, and participated in lifesaving sport throughout the 2023/2024 season.

Charlie Cordwell, SLSNZ Central Regional Manager, said, “Well done to all the Capital Coast finalists. It’s great to see all their hard mahi being acknowledged. We have such a fantastic community who give up their time every season to keep beachgoers safe, and I couldn’t be prouder of them.

“Looking back on the 2023/2024 season, several points and highlights come to mind. Some of our northern Surf Life Saving clubs, like Palmerston North and Foxton, saw an increase in rescues due to changing beach conditions, keeping surf lifeguards busy. The Central Region Championships were a resounding success, and Levin-Waitārere SLSC reached a big milestone moving into their new building. Plus, there was exciting progress in the Search and Rescue space.”

The Capital Coast Awards of Excellence will bring together Surf Life Saving clubs from across the North Island, including Palmerston North, Riversdale, Foxton, Levin-Waitārere, Ōtaki, Paekākāriki, Tītahi Bay, Maranui, Lyall Bay, and Worser Bay.

Cordwell said, “It’s going to be a fantastic night celebrating all those who have given to their communities. Whether it’s the surf lifeguards, administrators, educators, or athletes – they’ve all played an important part and deserve recognition.”

During the 2023/2024 season, Capital Coast surf lifeguards spent over 18,000 hours on patrol, rescued over 85 people, performed over 220 first aids, and carried out over 2,300 preventative actions.

This year’s awards ceremony will take place on Saturday, 25 May at the Mana Cruising Club, Lyall Bay.

Full list of finalists:

DHL Surf Lifeguard of the Year 
Shea LenaghanŌtaki
Georgia BrownMaranui
Fletcher TrembathFoxton
Ollie PhillipsRiversdale
Liam ChesneyLyall Bay
Monique LepionkaPaekākāriki
James GroombridgeWorser Bay
  
DHL U19 Surf Lifeguard of the Year 
Ella GilpinŌtaki
Fletcher TrembathFoxton
Sam SalterPalmerston North
Orla DalzielWorser Bay
Georgia MartinPaekākāriki
Abby Van Den HeuvelTītahi Bay
Alessandra UnsworthLyall Bay
  
DHL Patrol Support of the Year 
Maiah CudbyFoxton
  
bp Powercraft Contribution of the Year 
Isaac van der VossenFoxton
Cameron RichardsonLyall Bay
  
bp Rescue of the Year 
Ōtaki - 23 December 2023Ōtaki
Ōtaki - 7 January 2023Ōtaki
Lyall Bay - 2 February 2024Lyall Bay
  
Coach of the Year 
Tom DunnMaranui
Phoebe GrennellTītahi Bay
Daniel TurnerLevin-Waitārere
Ben MannersLyall Bay
Ethan AtkinsonPaekākāriki
  
Surf Sports Official of the Year 
Joss UrbahnFoxton
Glen JonesTītahi Bay
Sharon MullinLyall Bay
Teri AndersonPaekākāriki
  
Surf Sportsperson of the Year 
Kate McHardyLyall Bay
Ella StrangMaranui
George FellFoxton
  
Surf Sports Team of the Year 
Lyall Bay - U19 Taplin TeamLyall Bay
  
Event Safety Contribution of the Year 
Thomas DownsLyall Bay
Cameron TurchieLyall Bay
  
Junior Surf Contribution of the Year 
Liam QuiganFoxton
Joe MahoneyTītahi Bay
Lily O'DonovanLyall Bay
  
Instructor of the Year 
Lucan SpiersMaranui
Isaac van der VossenFoxton
Mike TaylorRiversdale
Caylee CookePaekākāriki
  
NZ Lottery Grants Board Volunteer of the Year 
Carrie YaxleyŌtaki
Harrison WalkerRiversdale
Satine DonkinTītahi Bay
Andrew DalzielWorser Bay
Andrew BatesLyall Bay
Emma NorrisPaekākāriki
  
U19 Sportsperson of the Year 
Kate McHardyLyall Bay
Amelia BrownMaranui
George FellFoxton
  

