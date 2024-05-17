SLSNZ Announces Finalists For The Capital Coast Awards Of Excellence

The finalists for Surf Life Saving New Zealand’s (SLSNZ) Capital Coast Awards of Excellence have been announced.

These awards not only acknowledge the incredible skills, commitment, and effort by surf lifeguards to ensure the safety of beachgoers, but also those who have educated others, managed administration, and participated in lifesaving sport throughout the 2023/2024 season.

Charlie Cordwell, SLSNZ Central Regional Manager, said, “Well done to all the Capital Coast finalists. It’s great to see all their hard mahi being acknowledged. We have such a fantastic community who give up their time every season to keep beachgoers safe, and I couldn’t be prouder of them.

“Looking back on the 2023/2024 season, several points and highlights come to mind. Some of our northern Surf Life Saving clubs, like Palmerston North and Foxton, saw an increase in rescues due to changing beach conditions, keeping surf lifeguards busy. The Central Region Championships were a resounding success, and Levin-Waitārere SLSC reached a big milestone moving into their new building. Plus, there was exciting progress in the Search and Rescue space.”

The Capital Coast Awards of Excellence will bring together Surf Life Saving clubs from across the North Island, including Palmerston North, Riversdale, Foxton, Levin-Waitārere, Ōtaki, Paekākāriki, Tītahi Bay, Maranui, Lyall Bay, and Worser Bay.

Cordwell said, “It’s going to be a fantastic night celebrating all those who have given to their communities. Whether it’s the surf lifeguards, administrators, educators, or athletes – they’ve all played an important part and deserve recognition.”

During the 2023/2024 season, Capital Coast surf lifeguards spent over 18,000 hours on patrol, rescued over 85 people, performed over 220 first aids, and carried out over 2,300 preventative actions.

This year’s awards ceremony will take place on Saturday, 25 May at the Mana Cruising Club, Lyall Bay.

Full list of finalists:

DHL Surf Lifeguard of the Year Shea Lenaghan Ōtaki Georgia Brown Maranui Fletcher Trembath Foxton Ollie Phillips Riversdale Liam Chesney Lyall Bay Monique Lepionka Paekākāriki James Groombridge Worser Bay DHL U19 Surf Lifeguard of the Year Ella Gilpin Ōtaki Fletcher Trembath Foxton Sam Salter Palmerston North Orla Dalziel Worser Bay Georgia Martin Paekākāriki Abby Van Den Heuvel Tītahi Bay Alessandra Unsworth Lyall Bay DHL Patrol Support of the Year Maiah Cudby Foxton bp Powercraft Contribution of the Year Isaac van der Vossen Foxton Cameron Richardson Lyall Bay bp Rescue of the Year Ōtaki - 23 December 2023 Ōtaki Ōtaki - 7 January 2023 Ōtaki Lyall Bay - 2 February 2024 Lyall Bay Coach of the Year Tom Dunn Maranui Phoebe Grennell Tītahi Bay Daniel Turner Levin-Waitārere Ben Manners Lyall Bay Ethan Atkinson Paekākāriki Surf Sports Official of the Year Joss Urbahn Foxton Glen Jones Tītahi Bay Sharon Mullin Lyall Bay Teri Anderson Paekākāriki Surf Sportsperson of the Year Kate McHardy Lyall Bay Ella Strang Maranui George Fell Foxton Surf Sports Team of the Year Lyall Bay - U19 Taplin Team Lyall Bay Event Safety Contribution of the Year Thomas Downs Lyall Bay Cameron Turchie Lyall Bay Junior Surf Contribution of the Year Liam Quigan Foxton Joe Mahoney Tītahi Bay Lily O'Donovan Lyall Bay Instructor of the Year Lucan Spiers Maranui Isaac van der Vossen Foxton Mike Taylor Riversdale Caylee Cooke Paekākāriki NZ Lottery Grants Board Volunteer of the Year Carrie Yaxley Ōtaki Harrison Walker Riversdale Satine Donkin Tītahi Bay Andrew Dalziel Worser Bay Andrew Bates Lyall Bay Emma Norris Paekākāriki U19 Sportsperson of the Year Kate McHardy Lyall Bay Amelia Brown Maranui George Fell Foxton

