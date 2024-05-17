Pou Tangata National Iwi Chairs Forum Oppose Repeal Of Section 7AA

Pou Tangata opposes repeal of Section7AA - do not tutu with our whakapapa, do not tutu with our mokopuna.

The Pou Tangata Oranga Tamariki Iwi Leaders Group (ILG) and the National Iwi Chairs Forum stand united against the proposed repeal of Section 7AA of the Oranga Tamariki Act.

“The introduction of the Oranga Tamariki (Repeal of Section 7AA) Amendment Bill to Parliament is deeply concerning and undermines the crucial relationships established between Oranga Tamariki and Iwi under Te Tiriti o Waitangi,” says Dame Naida Glavish, Co-Chair of Pou Tangata.

Section 7AA of the Oranga Tamariki Act is a mechanism to give effect to Te Tiriti o Waitangi and the establishment of partnerships between Oranga Tamariki and Iwi/Māori organisations. These partnerships have been vital in addressing the unique needs of tamariki Māori and ensuring culturally responsive care and protection.

Ms Glavish says, “what has not been working is the way Oranga Tamariki staff have implemented their policies. You will not see an improvement by repealing Section 7AA, instead it demonstrates the attitude of this coalition government who seem hell bent on getting rid of anything that supports whānau, hapū, iwi, Māori or Te Tiriti o Waitangi.”

“The assertion by the Minister for Children that these partnerships will continue under a different framework makes no sense at all; if that were the case, leave Section 7AA in the legislation,” states Robyn Rauna, Oranga Tamariki ILG Lead Advisor.

The proposed repeal of Section 7AA presents a significant setback in the progress towards genuine partnership and collaboration between the Crown and Māori. Furthermore, there is no indication that Iwi Māori will be invited to co-design this framework with the Minister.

There is clear evidence of improving outcomes for tamariki and whānau under Section 7AA, when Iwi Māori are properly resourced. “These partnerships work, and they must be upheld and strengthened, not dismantled,” says Ms Glavish.

Pou Tangata and the National Iwi Chairs Forum call on the Government to reconsider the proposed repeal and to uphold its Tiriti obligations by retaining Section 7AA intact. Anything less jeopardises the well-being and future of tamariki Māori, perpetuating systemic inequities and injustices.

