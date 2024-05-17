Arrests Following Assault, Motueka

Area Response Manager, Senior Sergeant Martin Tunley:

Two youths have been arrested and police are making further enquiries after a teenager was assaulted by a group in Motueka yesterday afternoon.

Police have reviewed video of the incident are extremely concerned by the violence involved – it has no place in our community.

We want to thank the adults who stepped in to protect the victim while trying to de-escalate the situation. Thankfully, nobody was seriously hurt, and police are supporting the victim and their family.

I can reassure the public that we take this offending seriously, two offenders were quickly identified, enquiries into the matter are ongoing, and others involved will be dealt with appropriately.

