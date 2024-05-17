Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Enhanced Camping Experience In Tairāwhiti

Friday, 17 May 2024, 3:59 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

As the Summer Camping season closed last month, we reflect on the outdoor experiences shared by campers in Tairāwhiti.

“This year, 1673 camping permits were issued, but we estimate that only half of the actual campers obtained permits,” says Council Liveable Communities Director Michele Frey.

To ensure an enjoyable camping experience for all, we request that every camper obtains a free permit through Gisborne District Council.

“Permits matter as they help to ensure that campers understand their obligations when they camp in our region.”

Ms Frey says during peak summer months, compliance was high thanks to regular campers who set a positive example.

“However, outside of those months, compliance dropped to 50 percent, and unfortunately, some sites were left littered with rubbish.”

Next camping season starts in October and here are some key reminders:

  1. Permits Matter: Before setting up camp, secure your free permit. This helps our camping wardens ensure everyone has access to a safe and comfortable camping experience.
  2. Site Details: Provide accurate information about your campsite, including vehicle registration and warrant of fitness. Safety first!
  3. Leave No Trace: Every campsite must have a chemical toilet, and all rubbish must be taken away when you leave. Let’s keep our beautiful region clean.
