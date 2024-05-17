Metlink Riding In Pink To Stand Against Bullying

Many Metlink drivers swapped their uniform for a new pink look this morning as the public transport agency gets behind the anti-bullying initiative, Pink Shirt Day.

The internationally recognised day aims to reduce bullying by celebrating diversity and promoting kindness and inclusiveness to create a world where everyone feels safe to be themselves.

Greater Wellington Transport Chair Thomas Nash says Metlink is proud to help drive the Pink Shirt Day message home.

“For three years running we’ve supported this important day and what it aims to achieve. Deliberately hurtful actions do not belong in our community, and bullying is not welcome onboard Metlink services,” Cr Nash says.

Metlink is encouraging staff of its bus, train, and ferry operators to wear pink and have sent out packs including anti-bullying resources, and a pink palate pleaser in packs of 100’s and 1000’s biscuits to share.

Kinetic General Manager for Operations in Wellington Ken Pearson says driver involvement in Pink Shirt Day ranges from loud and proud to subtle yet striking.

“Embracing diversity and Pink Shirt Day’s important message helps everyone feel valued. We’re pleased to support Metlink by showcasing our support, whether that’s dressing up or down in pink,” Mr Pearson says.

Uzabus Kāpiti branch manager Grant Davis says Kāpiti bus drivers enthusiastically promote Pink Shirt Day every year.

“Awareness of bullying and harrassment means a lot to many of our drivers and their families,” Mr Davis says. “They make the most of the opportunity to dress up in pink for a very important cause.”

Metlink network and customer senior manager Bonnie Parfitt says participating in Pink Shirt Day represents the organisation’s commitment to making everyone’s journey safe and enjoyable.

“If anyone witnesses bullying or harassment on our services, speak up and report it. Passengers and staff deserve to feel safe when travelling with us.”

Metlink proudly stands behind this year’s Pink Shirt Day and hopes to encourage people to Kōrero Mai, Kōrero Atu, Mauri Tū, Mauri Ora – Speak Up, Stand Together, Stop Bullying!

Kinetic drivers wearing pink.

