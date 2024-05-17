NCWNZ Supports Partnership To Raise Money To Help Women In Gaza

Photo: Supplied

Te Kaunihera Wāhine o Aotearoa National Council of Women of New Zealand (NCWNZ) has joined in an Aotearoa intercommunity partnership – which includes Alternative Jewish Voices, the Federation of Islamic Associations (FIANZ), and Palestinian-led advocacy group Justice for Palestine – to recognise and respond to the escalating needs of women in Gaza.

"The hunger and famine in Gaza are unprecedented and horrifying. Working alongside one another is the strongest way we can support the women and children who are so disproportionately affected. So, as the conflict in Gaza passes the six-month mark, we are joining the voices of the partnership in asking for your help," NCWNZ President Dr Suzanne Manning said.

Laura Agel from Justice for Palestine added, “We stand with NCWNZ in recognising and responding to the escalating needs of women in Gaza. The hunger and violence they face is horrifying. We at Justice for Palestine urge everyone to do what they can to help and support the women and children who are disproportionately affected by this humanitarian crisis.”

Marilyn Garson, co-founder of Alternative Jewish Voices, agreed. “Just as health workers and journalists have organised to draw attention to the devastating toll on their Gazan counterparts, we are so glad to see the National Council of Women responding to the dire needs of women and children this way.”

There is global evidence showing the disproportionate effects on women and children, including:

The latest statistics from 15 May show that at least 35,233 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip since 7 October 2023, the majority of these are women and children.

The UN body dedicated to gender equality and the empowerment of women, UN WOMEN, notes that among those killed are an estimated 6,000 women who left 19,000 children behind. Women who have survived have been displaced, widowed and are facing starvation. More than 1 million women and girls in Gaza have almost no food, no access to safe water, latrines, washrooms, or sanitary pads, with diseases spreading amid inhumane living conditions.

Tufts University World Peace Foundation reports ”a ‘great’ famine, with 100,000 or more excess deaths, may be in prospect if the current level of hostilities and destruction continues.”

Dr Manning is urging New Zealanders to act. "We can raise money to help women and children who are disproportionately affected. It is easy to feel helpless being so far away but there is a very practical step that New Zealanders can take to help those most affected. We are asking supporters to donate to FIANZ’s Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Palestine Appeal Account: 02-0500-0737236-006.

"This will make a real difference and we need your help,” Dr Manning said. “Throughout history, women have worked together, and we are asking you to continue to do so today. We must continue to show solidarity and share our strength with those women and children affected by this humanitarian crisis now and for future generations.”

FIANZ Chairperson, Abdur Razzaq also acknowledged the partnership and its aims. “FIANZ is grateful for the help of the National Council of Women and Alternative Jewish Voices of Aotearoa for their support to raise funds for humanitarian aid for Gaza, particularly the women, children and the elderly who are suffering from starvation.”

