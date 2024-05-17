Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Update: Threat, Gisborne

Friday, 17 May 2024, 6:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Inspector Darren Paki, Tairawhiti Area Commander:

Police have been investigating the incident at Lytton High yesterday where three local schools including Lytton High School were forced into lockdown.

This was the result of a call being placed to the school and threats were made.

Police identified the number the call was made from, and this has led us to a person connected to this number.

We are satisfied that the call is a hoax and there are no ongoing safety concerns for the school or community.

I commend the work done by the local schools, they all handled the situation with a high degree of professionalism, and I also want to praise the calm manner in which they went about keeping their school community safe.

A youth has been spoken to by Police and further enquiries are being made with another youth.

Police will refer the matter to Youth Services.

