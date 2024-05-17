Update: Threat, Gisborne
Inspector Darren Paki, Tairawhiti Area Commander:
Police have been investigating the incident at Lytton High yesterday where three local schools including Lytton High School were forced into lockdown.
This was the result of a call being placed to the school and threats were made.
Police identified the number the call was made from, and this has led us to a person connected to this number.
We are satisfied that the call is a hoax and there are no ongoing safety concerns for the school or community.
I commend the work done by the local schools, they all handled the situation with a high degree of professionalism, and I also want to praise the calm manner in which they went about keeping their school community safe.
A youth has been spoken to by Police and further enquiries are being made with another youth.
Police will refer the matter to Youth Services.