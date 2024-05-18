NZ Musicians Join The Fight To Stop Mining On Conservation Land By Donating Signed Lyrics To Some Of NZ's Fav Songs

Anti-mining group Ours Not Mines is launching Musicians Against Mines - a brand new fundraising campaign where hand-signed lyrics of some of New Zealand’s most popular songs will go to auction on TradeMe.

Funds raised will be put towards Ours Not Mines’ awareness campaign and legal funds as it continues its fight in the courts against OceanaGold proposed new mine on DOC land at Wharekirauponga (close to Whangamata).

Ours Not Mines founder and former music label executive, Morgan Donoghue, says Musicians Against Mines will be an incredible opportunity for New Zealanders to buy their favourite artists’ hand-signed lyrics and have that money go to a deeply important cause.

“When I started reaching out to New Zealand musicians, I was amazed at the overwhelmingly positive response. Just looking at the list we have there are numerous number one singles, number one albums, and multiple Silver Scroll-winning songs. That is an incredible response from the NZ musician community. Thank you. And for those that I haven’t heard back from, it's not too late.

"There are so many exciting pieces of NZ Musical history in this collection of works. Rodney Fisher from Goodshirt hasn’t just given us lyrics, he’s hand painted a water colour of the Coromandel waterfall; while Dr Karl Steven of Supergroove, has written out the correct lyrics to Can’t Get Enough, one of New Zealand’s most iconic songs. He swears that every version online has something wrong, and this will be the first time that the proper lyrics have been available to the public, ever.

“As well as Supergroove and Goodshirt there is: Benee, Blindspott, Che Fu, Fat Freddy’s Drop, Georgia Lines, Goldenhorse, Greg Johnson, Hollie Smith and Don McGlashan, Kings, Ladi 6, Muroki, P-Money, Peter Urlich, Sanoi, Tadpole, The Black Seeds, The Naked and Famous, The Phoenix Foundation, and I’m still waiting to hear from more!

“We are so grateful to all these amazing artists who are part of Musicians Against Mines. They have dedicated their time to creating something one of a kind that will never be repeated. The auction winners will know they own something truly special. Some musicians have even created paintings and artwork which the lyrics will be part of. It really moved me to have these amazing artists back our cause so strongly and publicly.

“In regard to the legal case, Ours Not Mines took the fight to Hauraki District Council to try and stop OceanaGold from ripping open a new mine at Wharekirauponga near Whangamatā. This is on DOC stewarded land so should be protected at all costs so we can all enjoy pristine untouched bush for generations to come. Aotearoa doesn’t want or need foreign mining companies tearing up the land. We don’t think there should be any new mines anywhere on the motu,” says Donoghue

Ours Not Mines was unsuccessful with its challenge in the High Court but has appealed against the ruling and is planning to launch other campaigns to go alongside its legal actions.

“I need to shout out to our partners at Coromandel Watchdog, Forest and Bird, and Greenpeace who have also joined together with us and Musicians Against Mines on this. We couldn’t have pulled this all together without them."

