Speedy Police Response Locks In Four Arrests

Quick action by Northland Police has landed four people before the courts following an aggravated robbery last night.

At around 9.35pm, Police received a report of four masked offenders entering a service station on Western Hills Drive, Whangārei.

Whangārei Area Commander, Inspector Maria Nordstrom, says the alleged offenders entered the store and threatened the attendant before taking a number of items and fleeing in a stolen vehicle.

“The vehicle was quickly picked up by staff, who signalled for the driver to stop.

“They have failed to do so and Police have initiated a pursuit.”

Inspector Nordstrom says the vehicle continued to flee from Police before it was successfully spiked while heading north on Western Hills Drive, Kensington.

“The group has then dumped the vehicle and fled on foot onto Bank Street where Delta has quickly taken three people into custody.

“The Police dog unit has then spent 20 minutes tracking the fourth offender, which resulted in another arrest,” she says.

“This is a fantastic result, with the youths apprehended in minutes and all stolen property recovered.

“We also understand how distressing incidents like these are for victims and we hope these arrests will help provide reassurance to both the victims in this case and to the community.”

A 17-year-old will appear in Whangārei Youth Court charged with failing to stop, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, dangerous driving and aggravated robbery.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

An 18-year-old charged with aggravated robbery and unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle will appear in Whangārei District Court today.

A 17-year-old charged with aggravated robbery and unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle will appear in Whangārei Youth Court today

An 18-year-old will appear in Whangārei Youth Court charged with aggravated robbery and unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle.

© Scoop Media

