NZVS Launches New Membership Benefits

The NZ Vegetarian Society (NZVS) is excited to announce the launch of new membership benefits, inviting those passionate about healthy, sustainable living to join the NZVS community.

As the demand for meat and dairy alternatives continues to rise, NZVS aims to support individuals in making ethical choices that benefit both themselves and the planet.

With the global surge in vegetarianism and veganism, significant research and development are taking place in the alternative protein and dairy-free sectors. This increased demand for plant-based products has led many businesses to seek NZVS Vegetarian Approved and/or Vegan Certification for their products. These certifications provide consumers with confidence that the products they purchase are suitable for their dietary preferences without the need to look through complicated product labels.

Membership with the NZVS offers exclusive benefits, starting with the Membership Programme discount booklet, featuring discounts on Vegetarian Approved and Vegan Certified products. This carefully curated booklet showcases a diverse range of products that meet stringent standards for vegetarian and vegan certification.

Brands featured in the booklet include Proper Crisps, Waiheke Herbs, Green Dinner Table, Treasured Morning, Solomons Gold, Goodbye, TranzAlpine Honey, Hemp NZ, The Veggie Tree, Holistic Hair, and more. Members can enjoy special discounts and promotions from these participating brands, saving money while supporting businesses that share a commitment to ethical and sustainable practices.

NZVS membership offers the opportunity to join a community of like-minded people dedicated to making a positive impact on animal welfare, the environment, and public health. It also empowers individuals to make informed choices that align with their values and contribute to a more compassionate world.

To find out more, visit the NZVS website: https://www.vegetarian.org.nz/join-us.

About the NZ Vegetarian Society (NZVS):

The NZVS is a non-profit organisation dedicated to promoting vegetarianism and veganism, advocating for animal welfare, and fostering a more sustainable and compassionate world. Through education, information, support, campaigns and research, the NZVS strives to inspire individuals to make mindful choices that benefit animals, the environment, and their own well-being.

