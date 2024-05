Name Release, Invercargill Unexplained Death

Police can now release the name of the man found deceased in Invercargill on Sunday 19 May.

He was Quinn David McIntyre, aged 42, from Hāwea Flat.

Mr McIntyre was found deceased near the intersection of Sydney Street and St Andrew Street on Sunday morning.

Mr McIntyre’s death is being treated as unexplained and Police enquiries are ongoing.

At this stage there is no further information available.

