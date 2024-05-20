Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Police Target Distribution Of Stolen Product In Auckland

Monday, 20 May 2024, 2:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A central Auckland retailer is facing charges as a Police operation unwraps the distribution of stolen goods.

The Police operation, which remains ongoing, resulted in a search warrant being executed at a convenience store in the city late on Friday.

In the process, more than 50 blocks of chocolate were recovered after being stolen from a city supermarket earlier in the day.

Auckland City Central Area Commander, Inspector Grant Tetzlaff, says Police have been investigating a series of thefts recently.

“Our staff in the city have been keeping a close eye on the wider picture of those involved in the initial offending, but also where these products are ending up,” he says.

“Enquiries have led to the search warrant being carried out late on Friday.”

A 42-year-old man will appear in court on charges of receiving stolen property.

It’s a bittersweet outcome.

“It’s really disappointing to see a few small retailers are engaging in the behaviour that we will allege this man has been involved in,” Inspector Tetzlaff says.

“This behaviour simply continues a cycle of offending and means their industry colleagues are likely to be targeted and victimised in their businesses.”

Buying stolen goods is a criminal offence.

“Our message to retailers is that they should be more aware if they are being approached to buy product at very low prices,” Inspector Tetzlaff says.

“If you are being approached to buy at bargain basement prices, you could be dealing in stolen merchandise.”

If you are approached in such circumstances, information should be reported to Police.

The arrest comes off the back of ongoing efforts to target retail crime offenders.

“In the past six months we have laid hundreds of charges for theft at central city businesses.”

The operation is continuing, and Police anticipate investigations into theft of other items will lead to arrests.

“We are following some lines of enquiry, and we cannot rule out laying further charges over the initial thefts or those involved in receiving stolen goods,” Inspector Tetzlaff says.

As for the man facing charges, he is expected in the Auckland District Court on 7 June.

