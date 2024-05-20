Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Your Greenlea Rescue Helicopter Crew Carries Out 51 Missions Across The Region

Monday, 20 May 2024, 3:38 pm
Press Release: Greenlea Rescue Helicopter

April was a busy month for the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter crew, who carried out 51 life-saving missions across the Lakes and Central Plateau region. The crew's diverse range of missions included 19 inter-hospital transfers, 10 medical emergencies, 4 rescues, 6 rural or farm-related incidents, 1 motor vehicle accident, and 11 miscellaneous missions. The crew were seen in the likes of Rotorwith 8 inter-hospital transfers throughout the month, accounting for over 15% of all missions. Taupo was also a hotspot for your Greenlea Rescue Helicopter crew, with 7 inter-hospital transfers carried out by the crew.

The month started off with the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter being dispatched to a remote area on the Pureora Timber Trail for a woman in her 60s who had suffered serious injuries after falling off her mountain bike. The patient was flown to Rotorua Hospital for further treatment.

On Tuesday afternoon, 2nd April, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was called to Anaura Bay to airlift a woman in her 20s who was suffering from a serious medical event in a remote location. The patient needed urgent medical attention and was flown to Gisborne Hospital for further treatment. The Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was also dispatched to Whakapapaiti Hut for a patient who had activated their personal locator beacon. Upon picking up the first patient, the rescue helicopter team was requested to attend to another patient who had set off their personal locator beacon nearby at Mangatepopo. The onboard Critical Care Flight Paramedic (CCFP) was able to stabilize the first patient while the rescue helicopter transported them to Taumarunui Hospital. The second patient was then flown to Rotorua Hospital for further treatment and care.

On Saturday afternoon, April 6th, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was called to Rotorua Hospital for a woman in her 60s who was suffering from a serious cardiac event. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

That same evening, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was tasked to transport a male in his 60s who had sustained serious spinal injuries after being involved in a mountain bike accident. The patient was flown from Rotorua Hospital to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Monday afternoon, April 8th, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was tasked with transporting a man in his 50s who had been involved in a serious motor vehicle accident near Whakamaru. The patient, who had sustained multiple critical injuries after a logging truck rolled over, was flown to Waikato Hospital for immediate treatment.

On Sunday night, April 14th, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Kuratau for a male in his 70s who had sustained serious injuries after falling from a roof. The patient was flown to Rotorua Hospital for further treatment.

On Tuesday afternoon, April 16th, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Okere Falls for a patient that required winching from a remote location. The patient was then transported to Rotorua Hospital for further treatment.

On Monday evening, April 22nd, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Rotorua Hospital for a woman in her 40s who had fracture injuries from an MVA. The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Saturday morning, April 27th, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Kaimanawa Forrest for a woman in her 20s who was experiencing abdominal pain. The patient was winched out and flown swiftly to Taupo Hospital for further treatment.

The month ended with the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter being called to Ruatahuna for a female in her teens who was experiencing seizures. The patient was transported to Rotorua Hospital for further treatment.

The fast response of the rescue helicopter and its highly trained crew ensures the patients receive the best care as quickly as possible. These life-saving missions happen everyday and it’s what happened next that makes the difference… you make that difference. Donate to your Greenlea Rescue Helicopter.

