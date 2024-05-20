Busy Month For Your Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter: 44 Missions Completed In Manawatu And Whanganui Regions

The Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter had a busy month in April, with a total of 44 life-saving missions carried out across the Manawatu and Whanganui regions. The rescue helicopter crew responded to a wide range of emergency situations, including 7 inter-hospital transfers, 14 medical emergencies, 3 rescues, 8 rural or farm-related incidents, 3 motor vehicle accidents, and 9 miscellaneous missions. Notably, the crew's hotspots were Palmerston North Hospital, where they carried out 4 inter-hospital transfers throughout the month, and Levin, which saw 3 missions take place.

The month started off with your Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter being dispatched to Dannevirke to airlift a woman in her 40s who had sustained serious injuries after being crushed by the roof of a container. She was swiftly transported to Palmerston North Hospital for further medical treatment.

The next morning, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Raetihi for an elderly male in his 80s who was suffering from a serious medical event. The patient was quickly stabilised by the crew and transported to Rotorua Hospital for further treatment.

Later that afternoon, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was called to Wairau Hospital for a male in his 40s who was experiencing a serious medical event. The patient was stabilised by the crew before being flown to Wellington Hospital for specialised treatment.

On Saturday afternoon, April 6th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Pukeokahu for a woman in her 40s who had been involved in a rafting accident. The patient had fallen out of the raft and had sustained serious injuries. The patient was transported to a nearby paddock where the rescue helicopter crew had landed to meet and stabilise her. She was transported to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.

On Tuesday night, April 9th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Levin for a male in his 30s who was suffering from a critical medical event. The onboard CCFP went by road with St Johns, to transport the patient to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.

On Tuesday afternoon, April 16th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Dalefield for a female patient that required winching from a remote location. The onboard CCFP was winched down to stabilise the patient. She was then flown to Wellington Hospital for further treatment.

The next day, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to a Ohakune for a woman in her 50s who has fallen from her mountain bike and had sustained injuries. The patient was flown to Whanganui Hospital for further treatment.

On Saturday evening, April 20th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Mt Thompson for a male in his 50s who had sustained multiple fracture injuries from a quad bike accident. The patient was transported to Wellington Hospital for further treatment.

On Sunday evening, April 21st, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Tararua Forrest Park for a male patient who had activated his Personal Locator Beacon. The patient sustained injuries after falling off a quad bike. The onboard Critical Care Flight Paramedic (CCFP) was winched down into the bottom of the gully, approximately 120ft below the helicopter, where they stabilised the patient and winched them out. The patient was then flown to Wellington Hospital for further treatment.

On Thursday afternoon, April 25th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was called to Mataikona for a male in his 50s who had fallen while riding his motorbike on the sand and sustained fracture injuries to his leg. The patient was transported to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.

The next day, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Otaki for a male in his teens who was in critical condition after being involved in a serious MVA. The patient was transported to Wellington Hospital for further treatment.

On Saturday afternoon, April 27th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Mt Ruapehu for a male who had sustained an ankle injury. The patient was transported to Taupo Hospital for further treatment.

The month ended with the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter being tasked to Dannevirke for a male in his 80s who had sustained head injuries after a significant fall. The patient was transported to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.

The fast response of the rescue helicopter and its highly trained crew ensures the patients receive the best care as quickly as possible. These life-saving missions happen every day and it’s what happened next that makes the difference… you make that difference.

