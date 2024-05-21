Concerns Remain For Ronny Okeke, Not Heard From In 24 Days

Police continue to hold grave concerns for the wellbeing of Ronny Okeke.

The 60-year-old Sandringham man was reported missing to Police earlier this month on 3 May.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin, from Auckland City CIB, says Police urgently need to hear from anyone with information.

“It has been 24 days since Ronny was last seen, and our concerns only grow as each day passes,” he says.

“An investigation team has been working to try and piece together Ronny’s movements and what may have led to his disappearance.”

Ronny was last seen on 27 April 2024 in the Mt Roskill area.

He is captured on CCTV footage leaving the New World on Stoddard Road at 4.42pm.

“This remains the last confirmed sighting of Ronny to-date,” Detective Inspector Baldwin says.

Earlier on the same day, at around 11am, Ronny attempted to contact his wife by phone.

“Ronny is regularly in contact with his wife, who lives overseas,” Detective Inspector Baldwin says.

“For her calls to continue to go unanswered since 27 April is highly unusual and gives us cause for concern.”

The investigation team’s priority is to piece together Ronny’s movements and locate him.

Detective Inspector Baldwin says: “We are continuing to keep an open mind about what has happened to Ronny.

“We are urgently calling on the public to come forward if they have information.

“If you saw Ronny on 27 April, or if you have seen or heard from him since it is very important that you contact us.”

Please contact 105 quoting the file number 240501/3879.

You can also report information online by going to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 and using ‘Update My Report’.

Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

