Arrest Made Following Burglaries, Hawke's Bay

Detective Senior Sergeant Sally Patrick:

Hawke’s Bay Police have charged a 15-year-old with burglary following a ram raid at a superette on Clifton Road, Haumoana, and a burglary at a minimart on Shakespeare Road, Napier.

The incidents took place on Thursday 9 and Friday 17 May respectively.

The young person also faces three charges of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle – two in relation to the Haumoana ram raid and one in relation to the Napier burglary.

Enquiries are ongoing into a second ram raid at the Haumoana superette on Saturday 20 April.

Police are continuing to investigate the incidents and cannot rule out further arrests.

The 15-year-old is due to appear in the Hastings Youth Court today.

