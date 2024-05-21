Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Arrest Made Following Burglaries, Hawke's Bay

Tuesday, 21 May 2024, 11:18 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Senior Sergeant Sally Patrick: 

Hawke’s Bay Police have charged a 15-year-old with burglary following a ram raid at a superette on Clifton Road, Haumoana, and a burglary at a minimart on Shakespeare Road, Napier. 

The incidents took place on Thursday 9 and Friday 17 May respectively. 

The young person also faces three charges of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle – two in relation to the Haumoana ram raid and one in relation to the Napier burglary. 

Enquiries are ongoing into a second ram raid at the Haumoana superette on Saturday 20 April. 

Police are continuing to investigate the incidents and cannot rule out further arrests. 

The 15-year-old is due to appear in the Hastings Youth Court today.

