Invercargill Death Referred To Coroner

Police investigating the death of Quinn David McIntyre in Invercargill on Sunday 19 May have referred the case to the Coroner.

Mr McIntyre was located deceased near the intersection of Sydney Street and Andrews Street on Sunday morning. A post-mortem has been completed and the findings referred to the Coroner.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

Mr McIntyre's family are being provided with support at this difficult time and have asked for privacy.

Police would like to thank members of the public who were impacted by the road closures for their patience and understanding.

