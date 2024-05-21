Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Work Crew Saves Driver From Sinking Car

Tuesday, 21 May 2024, 5:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are praising the actions of two lines company workers who saved a motorist stuck in rising floodwaters south of Rotorua today.

With a number of roads across the country affected by heavy rainfall, Police are urging all drivers to take care, saying this particular incident shows how quickly things can go wrong.

At 1pm today (21 May), the driver called emergency services, saying she was stuck inside her car on a flooded patch on Waikaukau Road at Ngakuru. The vehicle floated into deeper water and then started sinking.

The driver was unable to open the doors or windows and told the Police emergency communicator that the water was up to her chest and still rising. The call taker stayed on the line with the woman as units, a helicopter and swift water rescue team were deployed.

Thankfully, a lines crew saw the incident unfold and came to the driver’s aid; the two workers jumped into the water and smashed the window to pull the driver to safety.

Minutes later, the driver was safe, but her vehicle was submerged to its roof, a short distance from where the road dipped into the water.

“We cannot thank those rescuers enough,” says Acting Sergeant Kyra Steiner. “They likely saved a life today and a family’s loved one gets to come home tonight. Had they not been there, it quickly could have gone the other way.

“Myself and other officers who attended, as well as the woman they rescued, would like to say a massive thank you to those workers for their efforts today. They were very humble and downplayed their efforts when retelling the story. They put themselves at risk to save a stranger who will be forever grateful.

“Our message to drivers is take it easy in bad weather, and don’t take unnecessary risks – if the road is submerged, don’t drive through the water unless you’re absolutely certain that you can make it through. If the water is fast-flowing, you’re best to find another route or wait for it to recede.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 