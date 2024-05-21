Police Appeal For Information Following SH5 Fatal Crash, Tāpapa

Attributed to Sergeant Shane McNally, Taupō Road Policing.

Police investigating the circumstances of a fatal crash on State Highway 5 Tāpapa, Sunday 19 May, are appealing for information.

Police are wanting to speak to the driver of a 4wd vehicle, possibly a Suzuki, who came across the scene of the crash near Waihotu Road and operated a drone in the vicinity, as we believe this footage may be able to assist in our investigation.

Following the three vehicle fatal crash which saw two other people transported to hospital in a serious and moderate condition the road was blocked for several hours, as Police conducted a scene examination with the assistance of the Serious Crash Unit.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

If you were the drone operator or have any information which may assist in our serious crash investigation please contact Police on 105 and reference file number: 240519/9056

