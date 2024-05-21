Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Appeal For Information Following SH5 Fatal Crash, Tāpapa

Tuesday, 21 May 2024, 5:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attributed to Sergeant Shane McNally, Taupō Road Policing.

Police investigating the circumstances of a fatal crash on State Highway 5 Tāpapa, Sunday 19 May, are appealing for information.

Police are wanting to speak to the driver of a 4wd vehicle, possibly a Suzuki, who came across the scene of the crash near Waihotu Road and operated a drone in the vicinity, as we believe this footage may be able to assist in our investigation.

Following the three vehicle fatal crash which saw two other people transported to hospital in a serious and moderate condition the road was blocked for several hours, as Police conducted a scene examination with the assistance of the Serious Crash Unit.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

If you were the drone operator or have any information which may assist in our serious crash investigation please contact Police on 105 and reference file number: 240519/9056

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 