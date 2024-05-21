Police Seize Drugs, Firearms And Ammunition In Hamilton

Senior Sergeant Leo Belay:

Waikato Police have arrested a 41-year-old Hamilton man in relation to firearm and drug offences.

About 9am on Monday, 20 May, Police received a report of a man threatening another person and mentioning a firearm.

Enquiries led Police to a vehicle of interest on River Road. About 12.30pm, the Armed Offenders Squad (AOS) carried out a search of the vehicle, seizing two firearms, ammunition, and methamphetamine.

A 41-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

He appeared in Hamilton District Court today, charged with breaching Home Detention, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession to supply methamphetamine.

Over the past week, proactive work by Hamilton Police has resulted in locating two other wanted offenders and the seizure of additional methamphetamine, money, and firearms.

This is a great example of the work Police are doing to keep our communities safe by noticing suspicious behaviour and removing drugs and illegal firearms out off the street.

Hamilton Police have laid a multitude of charges relating to drugs, money and firearms from offenders and those who are identified as gang members or are associated with gangs.

Thanks to members of the public reporting suspicious behaviour, Police can respond and reduce the ongoing harm to the community.

If you notice suspicious behaviour or activity happening call 111 immediately, and 105 if it is after the fact.

Information can also be reported to Police anonymously on Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

