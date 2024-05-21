Crew Of MV Moana Chief Recognised At The 2023 New Zealand Search And Rescue Awards

MV Moana Chief, Port Nelson, Photographer: Tim Cuff

The crew of MV Moana Chief, a New Zealand-flagged vessel operating under Pacifica Shipping (Pacifica), was awarded a Certificate of Achievement at the 2023 New Zealand Search and Rescue Awards for their efforts in the rescue of a dismasted yacht, Astra, about 65 miles southeast of Napier.

In March 2023, MV Moana Chief was on passage to Auckland, having left the Port of Lyttelton. Weather conditions during that time were severe, with poor visibility, and southerly winds between 35 to 40 knots, with gusts up to 46 knots.

Nearby, a yacht, Astra, which was being manned by a solo skipper, had dismasted.

Upon receiving the Mayday relay radio call and being contacted by Maritime Radio (Napier), the then-captain of MV Moana Chief, Captain Nitin Tyagi, responded by diverting from the vessel’s original route to provide assistance alongside fishing vessel Amaltal Apollo and the helicopter Hercules.

At the awards ceremony held today, Alistair Skingley, Country Manager – New Zealand, Swire Shipping, and Captain Graeme Bird, a senior Master with Swire Shipping and Pacifica, represented Pacifica and the crew of MV Moana Chief to receive the award.

Alistair Skingley said, “I’m incredibly proud of the entire crew aboard MV Moana Chief during this rescue. Their swift action and decisive response during the rescue of Astra is testament to their dedication and commitment to safety, a core value and top priority at Swire Shipping. Their ability to react quickly and effectively in a challenging situation is truly inspiring and embodies the values we instil in all our crew.”

