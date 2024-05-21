Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Nominations Are Open For The Golden Foot Walking Awards 2024

Tuesday, 21 May 2024, 7:06 pm
Press Release: Living Streets Aotearoa

We are on the hunt for projects or people who have had a positive impact on walking.

Every two years Living Streets Aotearoa celebrates achievements for walkers with special Golden Foot Walking Awards. These awards recognise innovative new facilities, highlight national best practice, and reward ongoing commitment to walking and pedestrians.

It’s time to submit a nomination for the 2024 awards. Entries close in approximately one month - 17 June 2024.

Previous winners. The awards have been held since 2009. Over the years, the winners have covered many different aspects of walking, pedestrian safety and walkability.

Who can submit a nomination. The Golden Foot Walking Awards are open to all – private companies and public organisations, not-for-profit groups, community organisations and individuals.

Find out more on our website. Read about past winners, types of nominations and how to nominate. You can download the nomination form to get started - https://www.livingstreets.org.nz/goldenfoot.

If you have any questions about preparing a nomination, just let us know. We are very happy to help. Email: goldenfoot@livingstreets.org.nz

