Avocado Business Leader To Run In Mount Ward

Jen Scoular has put her nomination forward as a Mount Ward councillor for the upcoming Tauranga City Council elections in July 2024.

As an experienced business leader and long-time local resident, Jen says she’s passionate about bringing the aspirations locals have for their future city to life.

Jen stepped down as CEO of NZ Avocado in late 2023 after 12 ½ years having led a transformation of the avocado sector, taking industry value from $82m to $231m. A finale of her avocado career was hosting the very successful 10th World Avocado Congress in New Zealand.

“I have a commercial head and a community heart, I enjoy bringing big ideas to life that enrich businesses and the community. As a chartered accountant and having been Zespri’s Treasurer, I take money management seriously, and would expect the working council to plan and execute well, and be accountable to deliver value to Tauranga ratepayers.

Brent Warner, Chair of Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service endorses Jen’s leadership abilities saying Jen offers energised, inclusive and experienced leadership.

“Jen will inspire genuine change and progress and listen to people’s needs and vision for their city,” he says.

A confident and compassionate leader, Jen is an active problem solver, with negotiation and advocacy skills honed during a diplomatic post for New Zealand in Germany.

Well-connected in Tauranga and Wellington, she will utilise those connections to advocate for more central funding being allocated to Tauranga.

“I am putting my name in the hat for the Mount Ward because I want to put my skills and experience back to work in the community I live in and love.”

Jen Scoular is an alumni of the Te Hono primary sector movement and actively supported the Māori owned avocado orchards in the Far North. She would advocate for very strong relationships between and across councils and with local iwi.

Jen was raised in Tauranga, has two adult daughters and her parents were Dr Robin and Anne Scoular. She is Chair of House of Science, a very impressive entity founded in Tauranga, which develops and supplies science experiment kits to 700 primary schools around NZ. She is a director of IFPA Australia-New Zealand.

Jen is active in the community. She is the Patron of Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service , and a member of the development committee, was on the inaugural board of Tauranga Hockey, raising the funds to build the astroturfs, and served on the Chamber of Commerce Board when she was at Zespri. Jen is a runner, has recently taken up tennis and is often seen biking and walking around the Mount.

