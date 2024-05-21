Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Six Stopped Short In West Auckland

Tuesday, 21 May 2024, 7:43 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Half a dozen youths who allegedly opted to steal a car and drove dangerously through West Auckland are being dealt with by Police.

At about 7.23pm last night, Police were made aware of a vehicle travelling through Titirangi, which had been stolen from a Kelston address.

Waitematā West Area Commander, Inspector Jason Edwards, says the vehicle’s owner had left their mobile phone in the vehicle and upon activating it, had managed to locate the vehicles location and contacted Police.

“The Police Eagle helicopter has quickly got overhead and allegedly observed the vehicle doing burnouts in the Kelston area.

“The vehicle was not pursued and has continued to drive recklessly around the Hepburn Road area before dumping in Rewa Street.”

Inspector Edwards says six youths, aged 11-13, were taken into custody.

“We hope these swift arrests are reassuring to our West Auckland locals and the wider community.

“Our frontline officers work extremely hard and around the clock to hold offenders to account.”

Police continue to encourage those who sees something happening now to call 111.

To report an incident after it has occurred, please contact 105.

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Six youths have been referred to Youth Aid Services.

