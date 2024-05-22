Drinking? Don't Drive

Marlborough District Councillor Jonathan Rosene (left) with Blenheim Police’s Sergeant Josh Clauson discuss the campaign to target people in Marlborough who drink and drive. (Photo supplied)

It’s time to get our heads around it.

New Zealanders continue to get behind the wheel after drinking, with alcohol being a major factor contributing to deaths and serious injuries crashes in Marlborough.

According to the Police and NZTA, between 2014 and 2023, alcohol contributed to at least 13 per cent of road deaths and serious injuries in Marlborough. This is higher than Nelson Bays and the West Coast.

In response, Police, New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) and the Marlborough District Council are working together throughout June to collectively target people in Marlborough who continue to think it’s ok to drink and drive. This is part of a wider campaign targeting Canterbury, Tasman and Greater Wellington.

Council’s Road Safety Action Plan Group Chair Councillor Jonathan Rosene said people would be reminded of the consequences through education and advertising, backed up on the ground by Police vehicle checks, enforcement and driver education.

“As a community we must not tolerate drink driving. Together we need to shift the attitudes and behaviours of our 'drink drivers' so they see themselves the same as 'drunk drivers',” said Councillor Rosene. “For a long time there has been plenty of information available on how to arrange a safer ride home. There’s just no excuse. This June, Council is joining forces with road safety partners to target people who continue to drink and drive and put us all at risk.”

Drink driving has a significant impact not only on the driver themselves, but on passengers and people using the road around them. Around 40 per cent of people injured in crashes involving alcohol were not the driver.

“Find out more about how to keep yourself and others safe, because there's more to lose than your licence,” Councillor Rosene said.

For more information go to: www.nzta.govt.nz/drinking-dont-drive

