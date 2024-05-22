ORC Green Lights $854k For 33 Community Environmental Projects

A total 33 environmental projects across Otago have been granted a total $854,733 in this year’s annual ECO Fund and Incentives Funding programmes.

This afternoon, at a full Council meeting in Dunedin, the 33 recipients from both funding streams were confirmed by Councillors; bringing total funds dispersed since mid-2018 to more than $2.5 million.

Of about $918,000 available this year, a total 65 applicants were initially seeking $2.7 million – about three times oversubscribed – with the 33 successful applicants now to share a total $854,733.

The funding supports community driven projects, which protect, enhance, and promote Otago’s environment, which now tops a total $2.58 million going to 166 organisations since mid-2018.

ORC’s Chair of the ECO Fund Assessment Panel, Alan Somerville, says he’s delighted the ECO Fund and incentive funding programme has been able to support projects across Otago - from the headwaters and Central Otago to North Otago, Dunedin and the Catlins.

“Otago gets huge value from the ECO Fund. Control of pests - sycamores, rabbits and possums - protects our natural landscapes and habitats. Native revegetation restores habitat and looks after our waterways. Traplines and control of predators further helps our native animal populations recover,” Cr Somerville says.

He says the ECO Fund goes “way beyond” ecological benefits.

“Communities know what matters most locally and the ECO Fund can empower them to turn those ideas into action. Local groups throughout Otago build valuable knowledge and skills and strengthen their community connections. They put in a very impressive amount of work,” he says.

Local groups also play an important part in educating their communities about environmental values and action.

“It’s especially pleasing that we have supported environmental programmes in three primary schools. Those children can carry their attitudes of care for the environment into their adult lives,” he says.

Cr Somerville highlighted the funds were bigger than ever this year, but ORC was still not able to fund all applicants.

“Thanks to everyone who took part. We’ll take what we have learnt from this round into a review of the fund and its processes, so we can make things work as well as possible for the environment and the people of Otago.”

ORC’s Manager Environmental Implementation Libby Caldwell says the oversubscription again this year in-part likely reflects the ending of the Government’s Jobs for Nature funding which had supported many groups in past years.

“Oversubscription reflects the ongoing need in communities for these important funding streams,” she says.

“The wide variety of projects approved for funding is a great example of the ORC working in partnership with local communities around Otago, to improve and enhance the environment in many ways,” Mrs Caldwell says.

The applications covered a wide variety of topics, from pest plant and animal control, native species protection and habitat restoration, native revegetation, and regeneration.

Within all the funding there was a new one-off large scale biodiversity Incentive Fund of $300,000, which attracted 10 applications seeking a total $1.27 million. Three applicants were recommended for the total $300,000.

ECO Fund - Recommended projects and funding allocation March 2024 round

Organisation Project Name District Project Activity Recommended Grant amount Mokihi Reforestation Trust Mokihi Reforestation Trust planting sites CODC Native revegetation $29,520.22 Penguin Rescue Improving yellow-eyed penguin health through screening blood WDC Threatened species $11,500.00 Aspiring Biodiversity Trust Makarore/Makarora Ōtānenui/Wilkin Catchment threatened species project - From ridge to river QLDC Pest animal control $50,000.00 Tūmai Beach Restoration Trust Tūmai beach coastal forest restoration DCC Native revegetation $47,402.99 Alexandra Primary School Native moth and butterfly habitat restoration CODC Native revegetation $2,000.00 Hampden School Planting the seeds of ecosystems restoration through a native nursery at Hampden School WDC Plant nursery $15,000.00 Seek Weeds and Terminate (SWAT) under the umbrella of Save the Otago Peninsula Inc Otago Peninsula Darwin's Barberry containment project DCC Pest plant control $35,836.30 Kyeburn catchment Ltd Kye Burn Central Otago roundhead galaxias restoration CODC Pest animal control $48,540.00 Puketapu Community Trust Waihemo recreation reserve regeneration WDC Pest animal control and native revegetation $49,780.00 Friends of Burns Reserve Trust Sycamore in Burns Park Scenic Reserve and environs DCC Pest plant control $24,874.50 Total $314,454.00

Incentives – Planting after Pest Plant Control - Recommended projects and funding allocation for March 2024 round

Organisation Project Name District Project Activity Recommended Grant amount The Rotary Club of Oamaru Rotary Glen native planting WDC Native planting $13,078.95 Otago Fish & Game Bendigo Wildlife Reserve CODC Native planting $5,000.00 Hāwea Charitable Trust Enhancing Lake Hāwea's indigenous biodiversity: Rowley Bay-Stage 3 QLDC Native planting $5,678.17 Lower Manorburn Reserve working group/committee Lower Manorburn Reserve wilding conifer removal and native revegetation project CODC Native planting $11,414.30 (part) Total $35,171.42

Incentives – Planting for Water Quality - Recommended projects and funding allocation for March 2024 round

Organisation Project Name District Project Activity Recommended Grant amount Friends of Bullock Creek Inc Bullock Creek QLDC Native planting $6,675.00 Maheno School Maheno School native plants project WDC Native planting $5,000.00 Total $11,675.00

Incentives – Biodiversity Enhancement of Protected Private Land - Recommended projects and funding allocation for March 2024 round

Organisation Project Name District Project Activity Recommended Grant amount Pūrākaunui Block Incorporated Pūrākaunui Block Inc - Saltmarsh restoration plan DCC Pest plant control and native planting $15,000.00 Remarkables Station National Trust Limited Remarkables Station sycamore Control QLDC Pest plant control $15,000.00 Soho Property Limited AT220 trapping expansion QLDC Pest animal control $8,500.00 David Malloch Woody weed control at Bendoran Farm covenant, Waikouaiti DCC Pest plant control $14,400.00 Rachel Gibb 19 Ellesmere Street covenant DCC Pest plant control and native planting $8,084.50 Roselle Farm Roselle QEII bush restoration DCC Pest plant control $2,449.00 Auldamor Ltd Auldamor Farm covenant DCC Native planting $15,000.00 The Matai Hill Trust/Neo Leaders Ltd Matai Hill restoration DCC Pest plant control $15,000.00 Total $93,433.50

Incentives – Sustained Rabbit Management - Recommended projects and funding allocation for March 2024 round

Organisation Project Name District Project Activity Recommended Grant amount Pukehau Ahu Whenua Trust Neighbours' knowledge exchange- collaborative best practice rabbit management DCC Pest animal control $11,478.00 Hidden Hills Residents Association Hidden Hills rabbit project certification training QLDC Pest animal control $860.44 Luggate Heights Residents Group Rabbit exclusion fencing, Luggate Heights QLDC Pest animal control $12,500.00 Lovells Flat Rabbit Control Group Lovells Flat rabbit control fencing CDC Pest animal control $34,863.30 Otago Peninsula Biodiversity Group Rabbit control on the Otago Peninsula DCC Pest animal control $25,833.95 Maungawera Biodiversity Group Inc Maungawera Valley rabbit containment QLDC Pest animal control $14,464.31 (part) Total $100,000.00

Incentives – Large Scale Biodiversity - Recommended projects and funding allocation for March 2024 round

Organisation Project Name District Project Activity Recommended Grant amount Southern Lakes Sanctuary Trust Makarora Biodiversity Protection QLDC Pest animal control $111,608.00 Royal Forest and Bird Protection Society of New Zealand Inc Hilltops to sea - restoring priority habitats and species along the Otago coast. DCC, CDC Pest animal control $137,779.82

