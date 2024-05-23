Have You Seen Paitele?

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Paitele, who has been reported as missing.

Paitele was last seen leaving his home in Weymouth on Tuesday 21 May, to go fishing in the Weymouth area.

He was last seen wearing a black jersey with red writing on the front reading ‘FRESH’, grey shorts, and black shoes.

He was also holding a white bucket of fishing bait and a small yellow fishing rod.

His family and Police have concerns for his safety given his age and ask anyone who sights him to contact Police as soon as possible on 111.

Additionally, anyone who has further information on his whereabouts should contact Police on 105, quoting file number 240522/9408.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

