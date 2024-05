Fatal Crash, Glendene

One person has died following a crash in Glendene on Wednesday afternoon.

The single-vehicle crash, on Phelps Place, was reported to Police just before 3pm.

Sadly, one person died at the scene.

Police extend our condolences to their loved ones at this time.

The Serious Crash Unit attended and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media