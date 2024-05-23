Missing 16-year-old From Weymouth Located

Gordon Campbell: On The Privatising Of State Housing Provision, By Stealth

The scathing “independent” review of Kāinga Ora barely hit the table before the coalition government had acted on it. The entire Kāinga Ora board will be replaced, and a new chair (Simon Moutter) has been announced. Hmm. No aspersions on Bill English, but the public would have had more confidence in this “independent” critique of Kāinga Ora’s expanded building programme if it had been carried out by someone other than a former National Party leader. And, US President Joe Biden seems hellbent on defending Israel, no matter what horrors it inflicts on the citizens of Gaza.