Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Have Your Say On Climate Adaptation Inquiry

Thursday, 23 May 2024, 10:32 am
Press Release: Finance And Expenditure Select Committee

The Finance and Expenditure Committee is calling for public submissions on its inquiry into climate adaptation. The inquiry has the following terms of reference:

(1) The purpose of the inquiry is to develop and recommend high-level objectives and principles for the design of a climate change adaptation model for New Zealand, to support the development of policy and legislation to address climate adaptation.

(2) For this purpose, the committee must consider the following topics:

(a) the nature of the climate adaptation problem New Zealand faces

(b) frameworks for investment and cost-sharing

(c) roles and responsibilities

(d) climate risk and response information-sharing.

(3) The committee may, as it thinks fit, consider other matters relevant to the purpose of the inquiry.

(4) The committee must take account of submissions received by the Environment Committee on its recent inquiry into climate adaptation.

(5) The committee must finally report on the inquiry by 5 September 2024.

Submissions process:

The written submissions received by the Environment Committee for their inquiry into climate adaptation will be considered by the Finance and Expenditure Committee. These submitters are welcome to make a supplementary submission with any new information they wish to share, but do not need to repeat what was in their original submission.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The Finance and Expenditure Committee has published online a document that summaries the submissions made on the Environment Committee’s inquiry. The committee invites any new submissions to comment on the content of this document.

Tell the Finance and Expenditure Committee what you think:

Make a submission on the inquiry by 11.59pm on 16 June 2024.

Related documents:

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Finance And Expenditure Select Committee on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 