Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Pool Reopens After Refurbishment

Thursday, 23 May 2024, 10:48 am
Press Release: Masterton District Council

Work on refurbishing pools and changing rooms at the Trust House Recreation Centre has been completed on time and within budget.

The seven-lane pool reopened this week, after work on the five-lane pool was carried out in late April.

The work has involved reflooring the changing rooms, replacing air conditioning filters, cleaning of the ceiling, and replacement of damaged tiles in pools, as well as silicon replacement for expansion joints, and re-grouting, where required.

The total cost of the work was around $150,000.

Masterton District Council’s General Manager - Infrastructure and Assets, Maseina Koneferenisi, believes swimmers will be delighted with the results.

“We have already had very positive feedback from regular visitors to the Recreation Centre - things are looking great.

“We know that the work has been an inconvenience at times for swimmers, but we staggered the project to allow some lanes to be available at all times, and I think the results have been worth the relatively minor disruption.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Masterton District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 