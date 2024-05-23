Pool Reopens After Refurbishment

Work on refurbishing pools and changing rooms at the Trust House Recreation Centre has been completed on time and within budget.

The seven-lane pool reopened this week, after work on the five-lane pool was carried out in late April.

The work has involved reflooring the changing rooms, replacing air conditioning filters, cleaning of the ceiling, and replacement of damaged tiles in pools, as well as silicon replacement for expansion joints, and re-grouting, where required.

The total cost of the work was around $150,000.

Masterton District Council’s General Manager - Infrastructure and Assets, Maseina Koneferenisi, believes swimmers will be delighted with the results.

“We have already had very positive feedback from regular visitors to the Recreation Centre - things are looking great.

“We know that the work has been an inconvenience at times for swimmers, but we staggered the project to allow some lanes to be available at all times, and I think the results have been worth the relatively minor disruption.”

