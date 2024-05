Have You Seen Tutai Marsters?

Police are appealing for the public’s assistance in locating Tutai Marsters.

The 19-year-old left her Pukekohe home in the early hours of 19 May and has not made contact with her family since.

Tutai is believed to be travelling in a grey Ford Falcon with the registration FDG634 and may have been in the Wellsford area yesterday.

Anyone who sees Tutai or has information on her whereabouts should contact 105 quoting the file number 240519/8278.

Police also urge Tutai to contact her family if she sees this appeal.

