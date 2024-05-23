Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Weather: Polar jet stream set to bring chill to most of New Zealand

Thursday, 23 May 2024, 11:40 am
Forecast: RNZ

A polar jet stream is set to bring a chill across most of the country as winter nears.

"Autumn is ending as it started - with below-average temperatures," Niwa says.

"Sunday looks to have a wind chill across most of the country which may be reinforced toward the middle part of next week."

It said a polar jet stream was heading towards the motu this weekend.

But milder temperatures are forecast heading into June, as the "polar jet" is expected to calm down.

Niwa said with El Niño ending, "its influence on the jet stream patterns is expected to wane".

It said winter may bring more westerly or northwesterly winds - "a stark contrast to autumn's chilly southwesterlies".

© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

