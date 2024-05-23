Police Dash Youth’s Plans, Three Arrested

Police have called time on a trio’s plans in West Auckland overnight with all three taken into custody.

Inspector Kelly Farrant, Waitematā West Area Prevention Manager, says Police came across a stolen vehicle travelling in Glen Eden around 2.50am.

"No pursuit was initiated.

"Instead, Police spiked the vehicle on West Coast Road and again on Veronica Street, in Blockhouse Bay."

The vehicle was found abandoned on Busby Street a short time later and three young people were apprehended attempting to flee the scene.

Two 14-year-olds and one 13-year-old were arrested and will be referred to Youth Aid.

Inspector Farrant says young people engaging in this type of offending pose a significant risk to the public and other road users.

“It was incredibly lucky no one was injured.

“Police want to reassure the community that Police men and women work incredibly hard to keep our roads and communities safe.

“We will continue to act with urgency to hold these young offenders to account.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

