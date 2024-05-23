Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Dash Youth’s Plans, Three Arrested

Thursday, 23 May 2024, 12:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have called time on a trio’s plans in West Auckland overnight with all three taken into custody.

Inspector Kelly Farrant, Waitematā West Area Prevention Manager, says Police came across a stolen vehicle travelling in Glen Eden around 2.50am.

"No pursuit was initiated.

"Instead, Police spiked the vehicle on West Coast Road and again on Veronica Street, in Blockhouse Bay."

The vehicle was found abandoned on Busby Street a short time later and three young people were apprehended attempting to flee the scene.

Two 14-year-olds and one 13-year-old were arrested and will be referred to Youth Aid.

Inspector Farrant says young people engaging in this type of offending pose a significant risk to the public and other road users.

“It was incredibly lucky no one was injured.

“Police want to reassure the community that Police men and women work incredibly hard to keep our roads and communities safe.

“We will continue to act with urgency to hold these young offenders to account.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 