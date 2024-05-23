Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Stolen Goods Investigation: Beat Team Makes Arrest Following Foot Pursuit

Thursday, 23 May 2024, 12:51 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police in central Auckland are continuing to shine a light on those allegedly involved in theft and distribution of stolen goods.

Last night, Beat Teams on patrol in the city pursued and arrested a man sought in connection with the ongoing investigation.

This follows an arrest of a city retailer last Friday for receiving more than 50 stolen chocolate bars.

Auckland Central Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Dave Christoffersen, says an off-duty officer recognised the male walking through the city and alerted colleagues.

“The man was approached by staff and was placed under arrest, before he ran on foot.

“Unfortunately for him, our Beat Team were patrolling and chased this man on foot before arresting him on Albert Street.”

The 38-year-old man is facing three charges of shoplifting, escapes custody as well as unrelated charges.

Those shoplifting charges relate to the alleged theft of chocolate bars that were recovered last week.

“He will be appearing in the Auckland District Court today and we are opposing his bail,” Inspector Christoffersen says.

This follows hundreds of charges laid for retail crime offences within Auckland’s central city in recent months.

Inspector Christoffersen says Police are continuing to remind retailers that buying stolen goods is a criminal offence.

“Retailers need to be very aware that if they are being approached to buy goods at a very low price that they very well may be dealing in stolen property.

“Our teams are continuing to lay charges for the initial offending, but we are also investigating where these items are being distributed.

“Police will continue to lay charges for theft or receiving offences where these are appropriate.”

If anyone is approached in these circumstances, we advise not to engage and instead report information to Police, Inspector Christoffersen says.

