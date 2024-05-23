Chilly Southwest Winds On The Way

Covering period of Thu 23 - Mon 27 May

A cold front makes its way up the South Island on Friday and MetService is forecasting this front will usher in several days of blustery, southwesterly winds with chilly temperatures and showers for some.

Rain has been persistent around parts of the Hawke’s Bay this week but come Friday they look to be in for a run of relatively dry weather with just a couple of showers peppering the region between Friday and Tuesday.

While the cold front moves up the South Island on Friday, it’s the burst of southwest winds that arrive in the second half of Saturday that brings increased risk of severe gales around the southeast coast of the South Island. This risk lasts through the weekend but generally winds ease off a bit as we enter next week.

“An extended period of strong wind from the same direction is a sure-fire way to generate large waves and energetic, long period swell. The coastal conditions look to worsen through the weekend and some areas will continue to see big waves into next week,” warns MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris.

With the cool air being dragged across the country most people should expect below average temperatures and if you’re in a breezy region the wind chill is something to prepare for. Overnight temperatures will be below average, however, due to the wind and cloud we’re not forecasting temperatures to drop as low as they did in the second week of May.

The cool air and passing showers mean southern areas of the South Island could see more snow on the hills but the snow could get a bit lower on Sunday morning for areas in the southeast.

Whatever you’re planning this weekend, make sure you check the forecast to avoid getting caught out by the wind chill, showers or dangerous coastal conditions.

© Scoop Media

