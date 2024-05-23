Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Mid-South Canterbury Moves To Open Fire Season

Thursday, 23 May 2024, 2:05 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Fire and Emergency New Zealand’s Mid-South Canterbury District will move to an open fire season from 1am Friday 24 May, until further notice.

An open fire season means people can light outdoor fires without a permit approved by Fire and Emergency. Department of Conservation land remains in a restricted season, the all-year round default setting.

Announcing the change, Don Geddes, Senior Advisor Risk Reduction, says regular light rainfall and further rain forecast this week across inland high-country areas has reduced the fire risk.

"People should continue to make sure any fires they light outdoors are kept well controlled and safe," he says.

The Mid-South Canterbury District is south of the Rakaia River to the Waitaki River.

Go to www.checkitsalright.nz to find out what fire season your location is in and to find fire safety advice.

