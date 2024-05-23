Update: State Highway 26 Fatal Crash, Te Aroha - Waikato

Police can confirm one person has died following a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 26 north of Te Aroha this morning.

Emergency services were notified of the crash at around 7:45am and attended the scene.

Sadly, one person died at the scene and another person was transported to Waikato Hospital with serious injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit is currently conducting a scene examination, and the enquiries into the circumstances leading to the crash are ongoing.

The road remains closed with cordons in place on both sides of Rawhiti Road and on Station Road.

Police would like to thank members of the public for their patience.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

