Police Investigate Fishy Theft, Ask Public For Help

Police in Counties Manukau Central are investigating a pricey heist after a boat and trailer were stolen from a driveway in Manurewa earlier this week.

Between 9pm on 20 May and 8am on 21 May, offenders have entered the Totara Road property and taken the six metre boat.

Counties Manukau Central relieving Area Prevention Manager, Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin, says Police are working hard to locate the vessel and are appealing to the public for any sightings.

“The grey trailer forerunner (registration 8033N) was secured in the victim's driveway, together with a white Mercury Outboard Boat.

“Unknown offenders have damaged the tow ball coupling lock and cut the chain, stealing the trailer and the boat, which also had fishing gear inside.”

Detective Inspector Adkin says Police are encouraging the public to drop us a line with any information which could assist.

“We would like to hear from anyone who has information that may help identify those responsible for this theft.

“Equally, if anyone is selling a trailer and boat matching this description please call us.

“Also beware of paying a cheap price for a boat that is obviously worth a lot more.”

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this boat please contact Police on 105, or report anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org.

Please reference file 240521/5190.

© Scoop Media

