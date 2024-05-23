Council & Ngāti Hāua Uri Deepend Relationship To Improve Community Outcomes

Council management and staff together with their professional services contractors have been hosted with a whakatau by Ngāti Hāua Uri on Ngapuwaiwaha marae in Taumarunui. (Photo Supplied)

Ngāti Hāua Uri hosted a whakatau at Ngapuwaiwaha Marae to welcome and meet the management and staff of Council and their newly appointed professional services contractors for three waters, parks and reserves, solid waste, and land transport BTW and partners Rationale and Xyst. Also in attendance were representatives from The Lines Company, Stellar Projects, Intricate Developments, Mano Studios, and Rephan Woods Building Solutions.

Kaikōrero and representative for Ngapuwaiwaha marae, Willy Huch extended a warm welcome to the management and staff of the Council and their professional services contractors, expressing gratitude for their attendance. "Today marks an important part of our journey as Ngāti Hāua Uri develops our strategic partnership with the Council, contributing to the well-being of our communities. This whakatau is not just a ceremony; it is a step towards building enduring relationships, thriving communities, and a healthy environment."

Mr Huch emphasized the cultural significance of the whakatau, stating, "The whakatau is deeply rooted in our traditions. It is a way for us to honour our ancestors and to pave the way for future generations. By coming together in this manner, we acknowledge the importance of respect, understanding, and mutual support," he said.

"Our goal is to create a sustainable and thriving environment for all people. By building strong partnerships with the Council, we can ensure that our communities not only survive but flourish. We are committed to nurturing these relationships, ensuring that they are not just for today but for the future. Our collective efforts will lead to a healthier, more vibrant community where everyone can prosper."

Council chief executive Clive Manley expressed his gratitude to Ngāti Hāua Uri for hosting the whakatau, highlighting its significance in establishing vital relationships. "This event marks a significant step in fostering relationships between Ngāti Hāua Uri, and Council. It underscores our belief in the importance of building strong connections to ensure the successful delivery of local projects," he said.

"We welcome the opportunity to participate in the whakatau, which supports Council's new approach to delivering our work programme while giving appropriate respect and recognition to Te Tiriti o Waitangi. Council and our contractors are dedicated to working collaboratively with iwi. We aim to ensure that our local iwi and communities benefit from Council spending through employment and other opportunities."

Mr Manley noted that although we are not a financially wealthy community, we are rich in spirit and people. "We need to make the most of what we have, and this is why meeting together like this is so important. Thank you for making us welcome. We want to work with you and do our best for our community," he said.

