No Changes To Kerbside Collections Due To King's Birthday

Kerbside services will go ahead as normal for Hamilton Kirikiriroa following King’s Birthday (Monday 3 June).

Please put your bins out as usual by 7am on your normal collection day.

As we approach King’s Birthday weekend, many people look forward to some well-deserved relaxation. Some of us look forward to having more time for household projects, including decluttering, and tidying up. Hamilton City Council encourages everyone to take advantage of this time to consider recycling and reusing unwanted items.

From green waste to household recyclables, your local Council facilities provide a range of options for managing waste.

These are the operating times for the following facilities on King’s Birthday:

Lincoln Street Resource Recovery Centre:

9am – 4pm

Lincoln Street Habitat for Humanity ReUse Store:

9am – 4pm

Hamilton Organic Centre:

8am – 4.45pm

In April 2024, Hamiltonians saved 397,000kg of food waste, 237,000kg of glass and 600,000kgs of mixed recycling from landfill by using the kerbside services.

Council’s Acting Unit Director Operations and Maintenance Tania Hermann reminded Hamiltonians the yellow bin is for clean recycling labelled 1, 2, and 5, tins, cans paper and cardboard. Everything should be as clean as possible.

Hermann said electrical appliances, bags of rubbish, food scraps and used nappies are some of the more common non-recyclables found in kerbside bins.

“Bags of rubbish and used nappies should be placed in the red bin and food scraps should be in the green bin. Electrical appliances, batteries and whiteware can all be dropped off for free at the Lincoln Street Resource Recovery Centre, where they can all be recycled.”

If you have a missed collection or aren’t sure which day of the week your bins are collected, use the address finder on fightthelandfill.co.nz, or download the Antenno app for weekly reminders.

Antenno provides the most up-to-date Council notifications direct to your phone, such as collection reminders, and can be downloaded free from Google Play or the App Store.

