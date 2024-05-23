Arthur’s Pass, SH73, Overnight Closures For Five Nights Sunday To Friday, 26-31 May, McGrath Creek

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) will be closing SH73 between Arthur’s Pass and Otira for five nights from this Sunday 26 May to Thursday night/ Friday morning 30 May/31 May.

Drivers will be able to get through at the top of every hour between 10 pm and 6 am, over the five nights of work.

The route is one of two between the West Coast and Canterbury, with the Lewis Pass, SH7, the alternative (Waipara – Reefton/Greymouth).

Work to upgrade the bridge structure started in April.

Up to an hour’s delay overnight on the five nights from 10 pm

The road will be closed 10pm to 6am with openings on the hour, every hour, to clear traffic.

NZTA encourages all night drivers on SH73 to plan their journeys around the closures if they can and appreciates it is an inconvenience.

NZTA thanks all overnight drivers for planning their trips around this essential maintenance closure.

Check this site for any changes: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/

