Operation Dusk: Police Arrest Wanted Man

The Operation Dusk investigation team has made another arrest as enquiries continue into recent aggravated robberies in Tāmaki Makaurau.

Today, an 18-year-old man wanted to arrest over an incident at a Newmarket jewellery store on 12 April was taken into custody.

Police located the man, subject of a previous appeal, in the Mt Roskill area.

“The investigation team continues to make progress and enquiries will continue into other incidents,” Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin says.

“We cannot rule out further arrests or charges being laid.”

