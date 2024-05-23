Police Arrest Man Following Papatoetoe Firearms Incident

Police have taken a 23-year-old man into custody, who is alleged to have discharged a firearm in a Papatoetoe motel yesterday.

Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers, Counties Manukau CIB, says Police made the arrest at around 3.30pm this afternoon.

“We executed a search warrant at an address in Randwick Park where we located the alleged offender and took him into custody without incident.

“Police are elated to have this man off the street. His alleged reckless actions last night could have resulted in a far more serious situation for the members of the public involved, and the Police staff who rushed to the scene.

“I would like to thank all our Police staff who participated in the arrest, bringing this concerning incident to a swift and safe conclusion,” Detective Inspector Vickers says.

The 23-year-old man is scheduled to appear in the Manukau District Court tomorrow 24 May charged with breaching his bail release conditions and other firearms-related charges.

As the matter is now before the court, Police are limited in making further comment.

