Teenage Boy Dies Following Incident In Great King Street, Dunedin

Friday, 24 May 2024, 5:53 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

23 May 2024

Detective Senior Sergeant Kallum Croudis: 

A teenage boy injured in an incident on Great King Street in Dunedin this afternoon has died in hospital. 

Emergency services were alerted to the incident just after 3pm. The victim – a 16-year-old boy - was transported to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition and, tragically, passed away this evening. 

A teenage male was taken into custody immediately following the incident and will appear in Dunedin Youth Court tomorrow. 

This is an incredibly tragic situation for all involved and we are working to support the victim’s family, who are understandably distraught at the sudden and violent loss of their loved one. 

We’re aware that people in the area around the bus hub on Great King Street may have photos or video footage of the incident. 

We ask that anyone with such photos or videos, along with anyone who witnessed the incident unfold, contact Dunedin Police via 105, quoting file number 240523/3321.

