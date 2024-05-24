Upcoming Overnight Closures For SH18 Upper Harbour Bridge

Overnight maintenance work to install a moveable barrier on SH18 Upper Harbour Bridge will take place from Monday 3 June (Kings Birthday) to Tuesday 11 June between 9pm and 5am.

Work will only be carried out Sunday to Thursday nights.

A full eastbound closure between Brigham Creek and Squadron Drive will be required during this time and a detour is available via Brigham Creek Road, Hobsonville Road, Buckley Avenue to Squadron Drive.

There will also be a full westbound closure on the first night (Monday 3 June) and the last night (Tuesday 11 June). Westbound lane restrictions will be in place for the remaining nights but traffic will still be able to travel west under traffic management supervision.

The installation of moveable barriers will allow our crews to be more responsive during planned closures and unplanned incidents on the network. The barriers enable traffic to continue to travel along the network - keeping traffic flowing safely and reliably.

This work is weather dependent and may change from advertised dates. To stay updated please check the NZTA Journey Planner.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nztaakl

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/nztaaklnth

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

