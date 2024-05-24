Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Parakiore Recreation And Sport Centre Update

Friday, 24 May 2024, 1:57 pm
Press Release: Rau Paenga

 (Photo- Supplied)

CPB has advised Rau Paenga it expects to have construction of Christchurch’s Parakiore Recreation and Sport Centre completed in July 2025.

New Zealand’s largest indoor sports and aquatics facility will be owned and operated by Christchurch City Council, which will undertake a 12-week commissioning process once construction is completed.

Rau Paenga Chief Executive, John O’Hagan, says he is cautiously optimistic about CPB’s latest forecast, based on the contractor’s past performance on the project.

“There are some dedicated people working very hard on the site right now and the path to a July 2025 completion is achievable, if CPB resources and manages the project appropriately. I have personally stressed to CPB’s leadership the weight of community expectation that is on it to complete this highly-anticipated facility.

“While I’m disappointed construction cannot be completed earlier than July 2025, with CPB halting its legal action earlier in the year and ending its pursuit of $439m worth of claims for past and future work on Parakiore, taking more time to materially challenge the contractor’s programme would only become a distraction that would not see Parakiore finished any sooner. The most productive course of action now is to focus on achieving this date.”

Mr O’Hagan says Parakiore is now about 80 percent complete.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

"The scoreboards are in, the first of the wooden flooring is being laid in the 3780m2 community courts space, the installation of the final two pools is about to commence and the first of the 19,500 plants and trees that will surround the facility are being planted.

“As we did with Te Pae Christchurch, we will be able to provide a total cost for the project when it is finished.

“While I appreciate this is a little unconventional not to share a forecast cost, given the past tensions, ongoing discussions around the nature of the live contract and the levers we have to drive performance, it is prudent for us to maintain a strong commercial position for this last portion of the build.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Rau Paenga on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 