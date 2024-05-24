Prime Opportunity For Hospitality Venture

A prime opportunity to run a café in one of the best spots in town has come up.

The café at Kiwa Pools needs a new owner-operator.

You’d need to be whānau-focussed with a strong interest in coffee. This café is a go-to for children (and their caregivers) during any visit to the pool complex.

Kiwa Pools Aquatic Manager Campbell Macgregor says he’s looking forward to hearing who’s out there and been thinking about a new venture in hospitality lately.

“We need people who are energetic and care about our community. The job satisfaction is being your own boss and being part of an established complex with guaranteed clientele.

“Over summer when the full complex is open there can be more than 800 people through the doors every day to use the mix of indoor and outdoor facilities.

“Maybe it could be a family business for someone with built-in holiday work for students over the busy month.”

If you’re interested in running of the café, with naming rights, you can lodge your Expression of Interest with Council online here.

Expressions close 5pm Friday 21 June.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

