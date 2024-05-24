HDC Supports Joint Letter To Government On Māori Wards

Mayor Bernie Wanden joined 51 Mayors and Chairs, and LGNZ in advocating for local decision-making regarding the imminent introduction of poll provisions on Māori Wards. This united stance highlights HDC’s commitment to fair and equitable representation in our communities.

The Government’s plan to mandate polls for Māori Wards and constituencies is an overreach on local decision-making. “Current legislation already requires Councils to seek input from their communities as to the make-up of wards and representation” says Mayor Bernie.

The signal from LGNZ and the Mayors and Chairs who supported the letter is clear in that Māori Wards and constituencies should be treated the same as any other ward, and not be subject to poll provisions. This is unfair and does not put all wards (general, rural and Māori) on the same playing field.

"Although the legislation has already had its first reading in Parliament, we're calling on the Government to rethink this approach," explains Mayor Bernie. "Local councils should be empowered to make decisions about representation in consultation with their community, as we are best placed to do this."

Horowhenua District Council is committed to fair representation for all and is committed to ensuring that local voices are heard and respected. We believe that Central Government should trust councils to make the right decisions, together for their communities.

