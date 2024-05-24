Arrests And Impounds Following Dunedin Gang Tangi

Attributed to a Police spokesperson.

Three people have been arrested in relation to traffic incidents that arose as a part of a procession for the tangi of a Dunedin based gang member.

Police had an increased presence in the wider Dunedin area as a contingent of gang members travelled across the area in procession from Balclutha to Corstorphine.

The three people arrested have been charged with failing to stop for red and blue lights, dangerous driving, and obstruction.

Two vehicles were also impounded.

There is a zero tolerance for dangerous driving behaviours, and those that decide to act poorly should expect action to be taken and follow-up enforcement.

Police encourage the public to report any instances of unlawful activity on the road to us, so we can follow up and take appropriate action.

Please contact 111 if it is happening now or report other matters to Police by calling 105 or going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105.

