Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Arrests And Impounds Following Dunedin Gang Tangi

Friday, 24 May 2024, 4:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attributed to a Police spokesperson.

Three people have been arrested in relation to traffic incidents that arose as a part of a procession for the tangi of a Dunedin based gang member.

Police had an increased presence in the wider Dunedin area as a contingent of gang members travelled across the area in procession from Balclutha to Corstorphine.

The three people arrested have been charged with failing to stop for red and blue lights, dangerous driving, and obstruction.

Two vehicles were also impounded.

There is a zero tolerance for dangerous driving behaviours, and those that decide to act poorly should expect action to be taken and follow-up enforcement.

Police encourage the public to report any instances of unlawful activity on the road to us, so we can follow up and take appropriate action.

Please contact 111 if it is happening now or report other matters to Police by calling 105 or going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 